HCHS student, family accuse school of emotional, physical violence

HARLAN – A Harlan Community High School student and his parents have filed a petition in Shelby County District Court against the Harlan Community School District for immediate injunction due to alleged “repeated emotional and physical violence.”

Jameson Bieker and his parents, Jim and Sharon Bieker, all of Harlan, are requesting the court allow Jameson to return to school without a face mask.

The petition, written by Tony Carter, Harlan, on behalf of Jameson, alleges in the past nine months the Shelby County Schools have repeatedly, against his will, made him wear a face mask to attend public school, and have threatened that if he does not he won’t be allowed sports or other activities,

Jameson says every time the school violates his rights by making him wear a mask, it is putting his physical health at risk.

“I pray that what they are doing to my body does not have repercussions long term down,” the petition says.

“Every time the school demands I wear a mask they are emotionally affecting me; I feel that they have this power over me and my body, that they control me.”

Jameson says in the petition that he and other students are affected emotionally, and that the district is teaching students not to be critical thinkers or individuals, but to follow unjust, unlawful and immoral rules.

“In Iowa, I have the right of being sound mind and body, to refuse medical treatment,” he said.

“I have the right in public school to not be discriminated upon due to my religious beliefs.”

He said he’s a devoted Christian and feels strongly that Christ has provided his body immunities to protect him against infectious diseases. “I do not believe in booster shots or vaccines,” he said.

His body was made in a Christ-like image along with immunities to protect him.

“I do not believe in the wearing of face masks and do not believe Christ would approve of me doing so,” the petition reads.

The petitioners are requesting the district court allow Jameson to return to school for in-person learning, as Iowa law has already determined that online learning does not constitute or qualify as proper education (Gov. Reynolds vs. Des Moines Public Schools).