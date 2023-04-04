HCHS students join Avenue of Scholars program

HARLAN — Students who want career preparation and training have a new avenue to pursue.

“Harlan Community School District is extremely excited to have been asked to be a part of the Lakin Foundations program, Avenue Scholars,” said Superintendent Jenny Barnett. “These programs are designed to keep students moving forward with special classes, grants, coaching, experience and connections.”

Students qualify based on GPA, attendance, free and reduced lunch eligibility and interest in career or technical studies. This year 42 Harlan sophomores were eligible.

“We recently interviewed interested sophomore students to join the inaugural cohort for the 2023-24 school year,” Barnett said. “The key to success with Avenue Scholars is working with student interest and finding the resources in the community and beyond to help them attain their dreams.”

The program will provide 10 to 12 scholarships and mentorship for five years and a chance of a full ride, and I will western community college in an approved career program for up to two years.

“It tries to catch kids that may not be able to go to a four-year college, but works through to find a career path that they are passionate about,” High School Principal Casey Ring said.

Juniors work with a career coach, participate in Iowa Western courses, explore careers and personal strengths, develop career plans, enhance transferable skills and apply for and obtain a summer internship, according to the Avenue Scholars program.

Senior year the students continue to work with a career coach, participate in Iowa Western courses, work part-time/continue internship, further develop their career plan and graduate high school.