HCHS students lend a hand for Community Service Da

HARLAN — Over 100 Harlan Community High School students volunteered their time to help others in their community Wednesday. No classes were held Wednesday, however, the students volunteered to assist 38 community members in spring yard work.

“I am very proud and thankful to all the students for giving up their no-school morning to help others,” said HCHS National Honor Society sponsor Jami Andersen. The National Honor Society has sponsored this project in the community for more than 20 years.

“Every year I am impressed by the organization and teamwork the NHS students give this project,” Andersen said.

“I hope to continue it for many years to come.”

Pictured (left to right): Marcela Guerrero, Angi Ordonez, Sofia Barajas, Dixi Ordonez and Jada Solis assist a Harlan homeowner with yardwork.