HCHS students recognized by Hawkeye 10

HARLAN -- Three HCHS students have earned Hawkeye 10 recognition as part of the conference’s All-Academic Team and Character Awards Program.

The annual conference honoring the students was supposed to be held Wednesday, April 8, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawkeye 10 officials are putting together a video to honor the students to be shared at a later date.

The academic honors and character awards are given by the Hawkeye 10 Board of Control. Established in 2001 with the help of former HCHS principal Kent Klinkefus, HCHS has had a total of 76 students earn All-Academic recognition and 20 earn character awards.

All-Academic team members were Rachel Anderson and Lucy Borkowski. Any student from the 11 conference schools who has a 29 or above composite ACT was eligible to apply for the academic award. A team of two principals and one other judge scored the applications on a point basis based on leadership, character, academic recognition, extracurricular honors, school service and GPA. Each school received one winner, with the remaining available slots determined by those students with the highest point totals.

HCHS’s character award went to Carter Bendorf.