HCHS students selected for National Honor Society

HARLAN -- Five new seniors and 16 juniors were inducted into the Harlan Community High School Alpha Beta Chi Chapter of the National Honor Society on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the HCHS auditorium.

Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.

The society’s purpose is to place four objectives before the entire school and its public as goals toward which all should strive. Current members of the National Honor Society were chosen last year. They are expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community. The NHS sponsor is Jami Andersen.

Two-year members of the NHS (bottom photo) are front L to R -- Avery Carter, Claire Schmitz, Kaia Bieker, Elizabeth Gross, Allison Curren, Lillian Metzger and Brynn Klaassen. Back L to R -- Savanna Musich, Raegen Wicks, Sam Buman, Tyler Shelton, Grace Coenen, Megan Klein and Mallory Mulligan.

New inductees (top photo) include front L to R -- Laney Breyfogle (Jr), Maci Wilwerding (Jr), Ellie Ineson (Jr), Ava Miller (Jr), Timber Svendsen (Jr), Abigail Schechinger (Jr) and Macy Reischl (Jr). Back L to R -- Sydney O’Neill (Sr), Kelsi Hoffman (Sr), Savannah Christensen (Jr), Eric Torneten (Jr), Brad Curren (Jr), Luke Dotzler (Jr), Stephen Leinen (Jr), Seth Anderson (Jr), Brayton Schechinger (Sr), Stephanie Scheuring (Jr) and Lexi Musich (Sr).

Missing from photo: Kathryn Heithoff (Sr), Aurora Miller (Jr) and Elaina Vrchoticky (Jr). (Photos contributed)