HCHS Theatre will present “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” next weekend

HARLAN — HCHS Theatre will present the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the HCHS Auditorium, 2102 Durant St., Harlan.

The show features big dance numbers and special guests in cameo roles, Director Kayla Weis said.

“It’s very funny and will appeal to most everyone,” she said.

“The cast is fantastic. This has been the most reliable cast ever.”

Auditions were held in November, and the cast and crew began rehearsals in January.

Weis said she first saw the musical in middle school, when the HCHS Theatre Department presented it. “We are very lucky to have strong male ensembles. I wanted to showcase that.”

Ian Shelton plays the lead character, J. Pierrepont Finch, a young ambitious man who rises from window washer to chairman of the board of the World Wide Wicket Company with help from the book, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”.

Other main cast members include Chloe Hol as Rosemary Pilkington; Jonathan Shelton as J.B. Biggley; Darbie Argotsinger as Smitty; and Gabby Gaul as Hedy LaRue. Gaul also choreographed the musical numbers. Senior Aurora Miller plays Miss Jones and is in charge of costumes.

Between the school and the Harlan Community Theatre, this is the fourteenth show Weis has been involved with in the last six years. However, this one is very special to Weis. She is due with her third child June 8, and last fall, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Weis said directing has been a great distraction the last few months.

“The musical has taken time and energy, but has helped me get through the other challenges,” Weis said. She commends her students and cast members for their hard work and dedication.

“They don’t let me overdo things and have worked so hard,” she said.

“How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” is a 1961 musical by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, based on Shepherd Mead’s 1952 book of the same name.

Tickets for the HCHS Theatre production of the musical will be available at the door or reserve seats online at ShowTix4U.com/events/Harlan.