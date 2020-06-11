HCHS Variety Show!

HARLAN – The show must go on!

COVID-19 continues to put a damper on many activities and events in the Harlan community, but one exciting night of student talent will be on display Saturday, Nov. 7, albeit virtually for most, as the Harlan Community High School Drama Department hosts a fall variety show.

Director Kayla Weis said the 75-member drama department didn’t want the fall season to go on without a performance, after the decision was made to move the main production to the spring this year.

“This is the first year we’ve done a variety show,” said Weis. “The hope is to have a bigger production, either a play or a musical, in the spring.”

Students will present skits, songs, dances and talents Saturday evening, all live-streamed for the public by HMU and FMCTC. A limited number of tickets will be provided as the live audience is limited. Each performer will receive four tickets to share with their families.