HCHS Vocalists Selected for Honor Choirs

HARLAN -- Congratulations to the many vocalists from Harlan Community High School who have participated in honor choir performances recently, selected for Wartburg’s Meistersinger Honor Choir and the Southwest Iowa Honor Choir held at Iowa Western Community College.

The Southwest Iowa Honor Choir was titled Gettin’ in Treble, and was hosted by the Southwest Iowa Choral Directors Association. More than 300 Sopranos and Altos attended the event. The Meistersinger Honor Choir at Wartburg College is typically a two-day event, but due to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it was moved to a one-day event. Harlan Community students were joined by a few former HCHS choir members who currently attend and sing at Wartburg.

