HCMS’s Taylor earns Silver Key scholastic writing award

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Middle School seventh-grader Lael Taylor recently was honored with Silver Key recognition in a scholastic writing competition, sponsored by the Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education and Talent Development at the University of Iowa. The award places Taylor in the top 7-10 percent out of 7,000 entries in Iowa.

Students age 13 and older can submit works in several categories, including art and writing such as a critical essay, dramatic script, science fiction and fantasy, humor, journalism, personal essay, novel writing and poetry, to name a few. Taylor’s poem was submitted at the state level and earned top honors.