HCMS students participate in MathCounts
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Middle School students recently competed in MathCounts. Back row, left to right: Kori Smith, Emeri Smith, Ainsley Mages, Lucas Paulsen, Alex Medina-Ortiz. Front row, left to right: Emercyn Reischl, Suzy Kenkel, Ben Schmitz, Luke Ineson.
MathCounts is a national middle school mathematics competition focused on problem solving. This year’s chapter competition was held online February 17 at HCMS. In the SW Iowa Chapter, there were 75 competitors. Suzy and Ben tied for 5th place individually. Lucas, Alex, Suzy, and Ben competed in the team competition. (Photo contributed)
