HCS 2021-22 calendar approved

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which outlines a beginning start date of August 23 and ending date of May 27 for students.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said the calendar has five built-in snow days and eight professional development days for staff.

There will be no spring parent/teacher conferences, similar to the current year. Fall conferences will be held on November 1 and 4.

Plans are to end the first semester of the school year on December 22, with students coming back to class on January 4. There will be a day off for winter break on February 18, and a spring break on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

Graduation is planned for Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The full school year calendar can be found on our website at www.harlanonline.com.