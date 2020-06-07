HCS among Iowa’s best school districts
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools finished 42nd on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 list of Iowa’s top high schools.
The magazine annually ranks nearly 18,000 schools based on how well they prepare students for college, graduation rates and on how well students perform on state assessments.
Harlan Community a
