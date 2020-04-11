HCS begins search for permanent superintendent
HARLAN – Harlan Community School District patrons are being asked to provide input via a stakeholder survey regarding the selection of a permanent superintendent of schools to lead the district into the future.
The survey will be available soon, and will be online for roughly two weeks. Grundmeyer Leader Services, LLC is hired as the search firm leading the HCS Board of Education through the search process.
“We recommend a stakeholder survey,” Trent Grundmeyer told the board during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 26. “I do think it’s important that you get it out there.
“The more feedback we get on this the better.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)