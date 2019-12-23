HCS Board of Ed. to host community engagement meeting

HARLAN – Harlan Community School District patrons are invited to a community engagement meeting planned by the HCS Board of Education in an effort to hear from district residents what they identify as future needs and goals for the school district.

The meeting tentatively is planned for Monday, March 9, 7-9 p.m., and all district patrons are invited to attend. In addition, the district plans to formally invite individuals from different geographical and demographical groups to have all areas and communities of the district represented at the meeting.

Although some individuals may receive formal invitations, officials are making it clear that all district patrons are invited and encouraged to attend.