HCS Board following legal advice

HARLAN – Harlan Community School Board President Amy Rueschenberg made it clear Monday evening, Sept. 28 that the HCS Board of Education will follow the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Shelby County Public Health and the district’s legal counsel when it comes to policy regarding COVID-19.

Her words came following comments and questions from four speakers who addressed the board at its regular meeting Monday.

The speakers provided their own data and research regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and questioned the need for district procedures such as wearing masks or socially distancing at football games.

Three of the speakers – Tony Carter, Nick Bieker and Jim Bieker – had spoken at the last meeting of the board, and reiterated their points of view (see Friday, Sept. 18 Harlan News-Advertiser for details).

Approximately 17 people were in attendance at the HCHS auditorium, and applauded the speakers Monday evening. Approximately seven HCHS students also were in attendance and applauded.