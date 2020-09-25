HCS, Board of Health workshop planned
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education was scheduled to meet with the Shelby County Board of Health Thursday evening, Sept. 24.
The workshop began at 7 p.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan.
The move comes after discussion at the HCS Board meeting Monday, Sept. 14 regarding additional Board of Health requests provided to the district about events such as football games.
The Board of Health made recommendations for additional masking and social distancing at games for safety and health of the athletes and the community.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
