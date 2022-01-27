HCS board president: Patrons always welcome

HARLAN – Newly-elected Harlan Community Schools Board of Education President Jim Reischl wants district patrons to know they are welcome at any board meeting.

“We want an environment where people know that they’re welcome to come when it’s appropriate,” Reischl said.

In sitting at the head of the table for his second meeting as board president Monday, Jan. 17, Reischl made particular note of the public forum section of the meeting and rules regarding public participation and addressing the board.

He said while there are regulations in place regarding agenda items and public participation, the public always is welcome.

Full article in the NA.

