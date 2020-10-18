HCS Booster Club Membership Drive Under Way
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Athletic Booster Club is in the midst of its annual membership drive, and is hoping for continued community support as it raises funds to support HCS athletics.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, support for the booster club is more important than ever, said EJ Leinen, co-president of the club this year. Limited seating at high school football contests has made it challenging.
“We love to increase members each year, but this year our memberships are down,” Leinen said. “We were unable to speak at back-to-school nights, which helps raise awareness for our club. Also, with the uncertainty of being able to attend sporting events, some people are not purchasing.”
