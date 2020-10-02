HCS close to naming head football coach
HARLAN -- According to Harlan Community Schools Activities Director Davis Pattee, the next HCHS Cyclone head football coach will likely be named sometime in February.
In fact, a recommendation to the HCS Board of Education from school administrators could take place as soon as the end of the current week or early next week in regards to the coaching hire. The next HCS Board of Education meeting currently is set for Monday, Feb. 17.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95