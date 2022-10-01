HCS commendable on latest school performance profile

HARLAN -- A relatively new online report released by the Iowa Department of Education last month shows how public schools perform in an accountability system that meets the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), a federal education law that replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

The Harlan Community Schools ranks as commendable and at, near or above the state average in many of the accountability measures detailed in the report, but also shows areas that may need improvement -- in particular student climate relating to student-student and adult-student relationships, and expectations/boundaries.

The Iowa School Performance Profiles include each school’s scores on a set of accountability measures. The reports display scores based on a school’s overall performance, as well as the performance of subgroups of students such as children from low-income backgrounds or those with disabilities.

Dr. Jennifer Barnett, Harlan Community superintendent of schools, said the ratings show continued progress at HCS, especially during the past COVID year.

“We are proud of our students, teachers and staff as they have worked hard to keep Harlan Community Schools about the state average in graduation rate; proficiency in math, English Language Arts, and science; and ACT scores,” Barnett said.

“The previous school year was extremely difficult for everyone. These scores are a testament to the resiliency and fortitude of students and staff.”

