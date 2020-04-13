HCS to continue voluntary learning

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools has indicated it will continue with its voluntary educational enrichment opportunities for students through the end of April, at which time it will re-assess based on direction from the governor’s office and Iowa Department of Education.

When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that Iowa schools remain closed through April 30, the Iowa Department of Education notified districts that by April 10 they had to decide whether to provide voluntary (optional) learning opportunities, or go with required educational services, a more rigorous course of action mimicking a classroom through online learning.

While required seems logical, it comes with hurdles, and most districts in Iowa are opting for the voluntary method of learning enrichment, officials said. The HCS Board of Education last week voted unanimously to approve the voluntary enrichment model.

“When you go to required, there is an element that you need to make sure you can reach every kid, and make it accessible and equitable to them,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson. “You need to deliver the services that every kid needs in an accessible and equitable manner.”

Johnson said it’s difficult as most districts aren’t prepared to do that, and the students and families they serve may not be able to as well.

“It really points to the fact that if you’re really going to offer online opportunities that are required, you probably should have laid a pretty good base for that, and maybe sooner than right in the middle of an emergency,” she said.

“It’s not only about the infrastructures and structures, but it’s also about the clients we’re serving and what are they ready for and able to do most effectively. That becomes kind of a unique and local flavor because every district, their families have different needs and desires.”

What it means

Voluntary educational enrichment opportunities mirror what the district has been doing since it closed a few weeks ago. Student participation is voluntary, and no grading or credit is given. Staff will continue to engage with students, and much of that has been set up already and is going well, school officials say.

The days missed in the classroom do not need to be made up, as they are being waived by the state.

While some families may like a required model and are requesting that learning so their children will engage more, others have different worries, said Johnson.

“If it was required would we have more kids participating? I believe so,” she said. “Would we have some kids who couldn’t participate, just really couldn’t even if they wanted to? I believe so. That’s the problem.”

Some parents have indicated to the school they have bigger problems right now than getting online and worrying about education. “My kid right now needs to go out and work so that we can survive,” Johnson explained.

“What we’re faced with as a community is deciding which of these options are best for us.”

She said the majority of schools she has talked with are deciding on the voluntary method of education for this month. She named 16, including many districts that surround Harlan Community and those in the Hawkeye 10 such as Atlantic, Creston and Denison-Schleswig.

“Optional is probably the best solution for our clients right now,” she said.

Equitable learning

Johnson also said that with the potential to return to the classroom in May, its too early for the district to make determinations on how grades will be determined and/or credits granted. Once those decisions are made the information will be provided to parents/guardians and students.

Students are not going to be asked to repeat a grade. Students who were failing before the closure or need to show competency may be asked to do so at some point, but those decisions are still forthcoming.

“Repeating a grade should not be a worry for you,” said Johnson.

“What we will put on the table for kids are opportunities to become whole and to finish our year, whenever it is and whatever it looks like, whole.” The district will provide avenues and opportunities for kids.

She encourages all students to take advantage of the voluntary enrichment opportunities currently being provided. “We are hopeful that parents will support that engagement,” she said. “The interactions and feedback with teachers is valuable in helping teachers to have an increased knowledge about how well students are meeting learning standards.

“High school students who had deficiencies at the time of school closing are being encouraged by their teachers to explore ways to continue to demonstrate their knowledge base.”

Regardless of when school resumes, the closure will impact the manner in which the district addresses student needs moving forward, Johnson added. “Our quality team of teachers and staff are committed to making sure that learning gaps created as a result of this closure will get addressed.

HCS Board of Education member Seth Piro said voluntary looks like the best option for the district at this point, as it’s difficult to make required learning accessible and equitable for all.

There’s nothing like a pandemic to highlight the inequities we have in the community, he said.

“It’s not that this is a local only issue,” said Piro. “It’s a national, global type issue where everyone’s getting rocked back on their heels.

“When services resume, (we will) work really hard to clean that up and re-balance the equity that we worked to maintain within education.”