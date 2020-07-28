HCS Decides
HARLAN – All Harlan Community School District students will return to school Monday, Aug. 24, and will receive direct instruction from their classroom teachers, with appropriate health and safety measures in place, according to HCS’s Return to Learn Plan approved by the HCS Board of Education Thursday, July 23.
Plan approval came after a marathon 3 ½ hour meeting at the HCHS auditorium, where discussion of the plan took center stage in front of a small group of mostly teachers and administrators.
The board voted unanimously putting the plan in place, and the vote came following passionate dialogue from board members on the various aspects of the plan, including instruction options, health and mitigation, and safety of students and staff. (See Friday’s Harlan News-Advertiser for more on board members’ discussion)
The Return to Learn Plan covers a number of areas, including infrastructure, instructional support (online, hybrid and in-school models), communication, social/emotional health, behavioral expectations (distance learning and hybrid models), professional development, health and mitigation, technology and operations.
A copy of the plan is available on the Harlan Newspapers’ website, www.harlanonline.com.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)