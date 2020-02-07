Home / Home

HCS District 6 school board vacancy announced

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:00am admin

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has announced an anticipated vacancy for its District 6 seat.
    Now occupied by Tara Devlin-Lawler, officials said last week that the vacancy is anticipated due to Devlin-Lawler accepting employment that takes her into the Harlan Community Schools.  She has been hired by Myrtue Medical Center as a therapist, and will be serving in the HCS elementary schools.
    The school board will be accepting applications for the District 6 position for review at its July 27 board meeting, with possible action that evening on filling the position.

