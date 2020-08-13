HCS expending CARES funds on student, staff safety needs
HARLAN – COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government handed down to states and then to individual school districts are being utilized by the Harlan Community School District to keep students and staff safe during the 2020-21 school year.
HCS Director of Finance Brian Gubbels said the district already has expended $58,955.27 of its total allotment on an extensive list of items including hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, safety partitions, mobile hotspots and sanitizing equipment, to name a few.
Based upon expected usage over the next several months, the district anticipates its total costs of items used to keep staff and students safe to approach at least $120,000, Gubbels said.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
