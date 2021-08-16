HCS finalizes ESSER 3 grant funding plan
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools had laid out its plans on how to spend the $1,451,851 in federal ESSER 3 (American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief Fund) dollars it has received.
The HCS Board of Education approved the plan this month.
Funding will go for everything from staffing needs to physical plant audits and facility needs such as furniture and equipment.
Full article in the Tribune.
