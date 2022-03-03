HCS has clean audit; stimulus funds noted
HARLAN – Auditors for the Harlan Community School District report increased revenues and expenditures with a clean audit for the year ended June 30, 2021.
The HCS Board of Education accepted the audit from Schroer & Associates, P.C. during its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 21.
HCS Director of Finance Brian Gubbels called it a clean audit with no significant compliance issues, which is always a good sign.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95