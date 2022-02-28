Home / Home

HCS, HEA present initial contract proposals

Mon, 02/28/2022
By Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN – The Harlan Education Association and Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will enter exempt closed session meetings to negotiate a contract settlement following initial proposals presented Monday, Feb. 21.
    Both entities proposed a yearly package increase of three percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year master contract, which equates to $609 added to the base salary and movement on the salary scale.

