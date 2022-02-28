HCS, HEA present initial contract proposals
HARLAN – The Harlan Education Association and Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will enter exempt closed session meetings to negotiate a contract settlement following initial proposals presented Monday, Feb. 21.
Both entities proposed a yearly package increase of three percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year master contract, which equates to $609 added to the base salary and movement on the salary scale.
Full article in the Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95