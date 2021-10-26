HCS hires Denovo for master planning, facilities assessment

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools has signed off on an agreement with Denovo Construction Solutions to provide master planning for future facilities improvements.

The HCS Board of Education unanimously approved a $26,540 expenditure with the company to provide an abbreviated assessment of existing district facilities, facilitate an online staff survey and in-person staff and student visioning session, a 10-year master plan, community engagement and a celebration open house.

“Essentially they’re going to go through and look at our systems,” said Brian Gubbels, HCS Director of Finance.

“Then they’re going to give you an idea of what you’re going to have to do going forward from year to year.”

Denovo’s Patrick Davis made a presentation to the board last month, offering facilities planning services. The district currently is looking ahead to facilities needs and will be partnering with Denovo to find solutions.

“I think the real key why we feel we need this now is, and this is going to sound really simplistic….but I think we don’t know what we don’t know,” Gubbels said. “That’s where we feel like we need an expert.”

Full article in the Tribune.

