HCS to host UI Latin Jazz for clinic, concert

HARLAN – Harlan Community jazz musicians will have a unique opportunity to collaborate with some of Iowa’s finest college musicians when the University of Iowa Latin Jazz Ensemble comes to town April 9.

Through a partnership effort with the Western Iowa Regents Resource Center (WIRRC) and the UI Arts Outreach Program Arts Share, the group will host a clinic with the HCS jazz musicians and then present a concert that evening.

“We are excited to have the kids receive some expert instruction in the performance of Latin music and specifically Latin Jazz,” said Tom Cronin, director of the HCS Jazz Ensemble.

“It’s a big deal to get an expert on the subject out to work with the kids, let alone an entire performing ensemble for an event like this.”

Dr. James Dreier, Association Professor of Instruction, Jazz Department at UI, said Arts Share is making the outreach effort possible. The program, headed by Leslie Finer, provides support and vehicles for UI School of Music, and other performing arts groups, to travel across Iowa and perform.

Full article in the Tribune!