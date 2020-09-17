HCS Implementing Additional Safety Protocols for Football Games

HARLAN – Tonight’s homecoming football contest at Harlan Community may seem a little leaner in the number of total fans in attendance as the school district works to implement updated guidance from the Shelby County Board of Health geared to keep students, staff and the community safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirited discussion from board members and district patrons Monday, Sept. 14 led to split opinions on how much of the board of health’s requests should be implemented immediately, and to what extent they can be followed and enforced by district officials at the game.

District administration is moving ahead with the following requests from the Shelby County Board of Health as directed by a majority of the school board:

• Players on the sidelines need to social distance and wear masks.

• The district will provide an active role in discouraging vulnerable individuals from attending mass gatherings such as sporting events.

• The district will reduce ticket allotments from five to four per student in the activity. For football those tickets are allotted to players, band members, cheerleaders, poms and coaches. The board of health is recommending two-thirds of the number of tickets that were available to the public at the Grinnell football game, but the district is not going to that extreme yet.

School officials said roughly 1,000 tickets have been allotted per football game, and from 75-90 percent of those tickets have been used in the first two games. Two-thirds would mean closer to 650-700 allotted, but the district will seek to limit some capacity by allotting only four tickets instead of five, and work to reduce duplication to families.