Home / Home

HCS music concert going virtual

Sun, 12/06/2020 - 5:00pm admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor
High school and middle school winter music concerts being recorded December 7 and 14, and will air on FMCTC and HMU the week of December 21

    HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools’ holiday concerts are going virtual this year, in a time when safety protocols to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 are being implemented, but students still are able to participate in most co-curricular activities in the district.
    Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company (FMCTC) will be recording the high school portion of the annual band and vocal concert on December 7.  Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) will record the middle school portion on December 14.
    The recordings will be edited and shown in a recorded stream through HMU and FMCTC during the week of December 21.  There also will be an internet link provided for access to those who do not have either media service.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here