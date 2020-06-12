HCS music concert going virtual

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools’ holiday concerts are going virtual this year, in a time when safety protocols to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 are being implemented, but students still are able to participate in most co-curricular activities in the district.

Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company (FMCTC) will be recording the high school portion of the annual band and vocal concert on December 7. Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) will record the middle school portion on December 14.

The recordings will be edited and shown in a recorded stream through HMU and FMCTC during the week of December 21. There also will be an internet link provided for access to those who do not have either media service.