HCS music students headed to Nashville, Memphis

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools music students are headed to Tennessee Sunday for a five-day adventure that will include clinics at Vanderbilt University and tours of music venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Graceland.

The trip has been years in the making, as the band boosters, staff, and students prepare for their once every four years trip.

“The Harlan Music Department is poised and ready as 99 travelers plan to tour Memphis and Nashville, TN,” said HCHS Band Director Bill Kearney.

The planning for this trip started with the Harlan Music Departments’ philosophy regarding field trips, which is: field trips serve as an extension of students’ academic education.

“As directors, we are excited and extremely satisfied this tour strongly serves that mission,” Kearney said. “This will be a great opportunity for the students in the HCHS music program to gain an educational experience while enjoying the sights and historical venues that are a staple of the Tennessee experience.

“We look forward to representing our great school, community and State of Iowa as we travel on our music tour.”

