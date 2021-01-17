HCS narrows superintendent search to eight for screening
HARLAN – The Harlan Community School Board, following a closed session meeting Monday, Jan. 11, has narrowed its search for a permanent superintendent to eight candidates, with screening interviews set for Thursday, Jan. 21.
Representatives from Grundmeyer Leader Search, the consulting firm hired by the district to aid in the search process, met with the school board Monday, and shared all the candidates with the board as well as laid out plans for next steps in the hiring process.
