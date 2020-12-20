HCS needs to cut expenses to meet future financial goals

HARLAN – Five-year financial projections for the Harlan Community Schools show a need to cut expenditures each year in order to offset declining enrollment and limited allowable growth, but doing so could allow the district to reduce its property tax levy while keeping the solvency ratio and unspent authorized budget in check.

Those words come from the HCS Board of Education and its finance committee, which met on December 10 to review the current financial picture and five-year projections for the district.