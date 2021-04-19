HCS offering staff $750 retention incentive

HARLAN – Staff in the Harlan Community Schools will be receiving a one-time $750 stipend in December as part of a retention incentive plan proposed by administration through negotiations with staff and as approved by the HCS Board of Education Monday, April 12.

The stipend is a way for the district to keep its quality staff at all levels, said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson.

“I think what was imperative for the (negotiations) committee was to think about ways to retain our quality staff,” said Johnson. “We want to make sure we do what we can to retain our quality staff. We think that meets our public purpose, that we keep quality staff to continue our education program as it is.”

The stipend will cost the school district $142,000 and will be paid out of the district’s general fund.

In a statement, the board said it recognizes that the pandemic has caused employees to be discerning about their future employment endeavors, and that offering the incentive is a tool to retain the quality and highly-trained workforce.

The stipend will be paid to all employees, certified, non-certified and administration, who meet the eligibility requirement of completing employment this school year and return and complete the 2021-22 school year.

In addition, the board approved its negotiated agreement with the Harlan Education Association for a 0.96 percent package increase in 2021-22. The agreement calls for no increase in the base salary of $33,178, but provides for either vertical/step or horizontal/lane advancements.

Total cost to the district will be $94,829.

Administrators, directors and coordinators will see a one percent package increase, costing the district $11,407 in additional dollars next year.

School-based interventionists, transportation, 9/10 month associates, food service, and 12-month non-certified staff will receive a two percent package increase next year. Total cost to the district is $57,210.

The board approved all agreements on a 6-0 vote.