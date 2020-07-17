HCS parent survey will help with decisions

HARLAN – Harlan Community School District patrons should have answers next week to the many questions they have regarding the re-opening of school in August.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said hopes are that parents/guardians should have in their hands next week the plan of action on everything from if masks, social distancing and temperature checks will be required, to how lunch, education delivery and busing will be handled, just to name a few.

“Our objective is to have students in school as much as possible,” Johnson said in an email to parents/guardians recently, asking them to fill out a return to learn survey that will help guide the district in its decision-making.

“I believe that we are all united in that purpose. There will be some things that we need to do differently in order to keep students in our schools and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and within our buildings.

“We will do our best to create plans that will address that charge while recognizing that aspects of the plans may not make everyone happy.”

Return to Learn

The school district was required to provide to the state department of education by July 1 a return to learn plan outlining educational plans for the upcoming year. Districts were charged with creating a variety of different plans to prepare.

“The intention is to ensure that school districts are ready for a variety of different scenarios as the school year unfolds,” explained Johnson. “The expectation for the upcoming school year is that districts will make plans to deliver new learning to students, that students are required to participate and that their work will be assessed and graded.”

The Return to Learn plans that the district was required to submit were limited to aspects of the 100 percent online learning plan, which will include direct teacher instruction via technology at all grade levels as well as other elements that the district did not implement during the closure in the spring.

“We are also developing plans for in-person learning and for a blended model that includes a combination of in-person learning and online learning,” said Johnson. “We are still working on the specifics of these various plans as well as making final determinations on how we will start the school year.

“I know that parents and students are anxious to know how our fall might look. Our goal is to have more specific details to you regarding the plans to start the year by (tentatively next week).”

Survey

Parents/guardians were provided a link to a survey that needed to be filled out by July 13, with a variety of questions regarding the return to school. The 14-question survey will be used to help the district mold its plan for the school year.

Among the questions being asked were everything from learning options and safety measures to how kids will get to school and mask preferences, to name a few.