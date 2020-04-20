HCS raises levy 60 cents; tax asking increases $678,630
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools’ tax asking for 2020-21 will increase $678,630 under a proposed budget approved by the HCS Board of Education Monday, April 6.
The budget calls for an approximate 60-cents per $1,000 taxable valuation increase, a move school district officials say is needed for the future financial viability of the district. The levy will increase to $12.30 from the current year’s $11.70.
