HCS Ranked One of the Best

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools finished 41st on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 list of Iowa’s top high schools.

The magazine annually ranks nearly 18,000 schools based on how well they prepare students for college, graduation rates and on how well students perform on state assessments.

Harlan Community also ranked 5,155 nationally.

Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams at HCHS. The total minority enrollment is 7 percent, and 34 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

