HCS releases 2019-20 earnings

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- A former Harlan Community Schools superintendent was the highest paid individual in the HCS district based on the 2019-20 reported earnings as published in last week’s Harlan News-Advertiser.
    Justin Wagner earned $158,050.50 according to the legal notice, required to be published by the district annually.
    Thirteen individuals, exclusive of Wagner, were paid more than $90,000 annually, according to the legal, and include:
•  Lynn Johnson, $147,000.00
•  Jeffrey Moser, $120,429.13
•  Scott Frohlich, $115,677.05
•  William Mueller, $115,301.47
•  Brent Tucker, $110,116.16
•  Kim Zaccone, $102,523.69
•  Matt Koesters, $101,637.80
•  Davis Pattee, $94,793.50
•  Diana Rauterkus, $94,549.06
•  Chad Swanson, $94,189.49
•  William Kearney, $92,903.30
•  Brian Gubbels, $91,864.30
•  Lisa Swanson, $91,172.80
    See inside last week’s Harlan News-Advertiser newspaper for a full list of Harlan Community Schools employee earnings.

