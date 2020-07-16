HCS releases 2019-20 earnings
HARLAN -- A former Harlan Community Schools superintendent was the highest paid individual in the HCS district based on the 2019-20 reported earnings as published in last week’s Harlan News-Advertiser.
Justin Wagner earned $158,050.50 according to the legal notice, required to be published by the district annually.
Thirteen individuals, exclusive of Wagner, were paid more than $90,000 annually, according to the legal, and include:
• Lynn Johnson, $147,000.00
• Jeffrey Moser, $120,429.13
• Scott Frohlich, $115,677.05
• William Mueller, $115,301.47
• Brent Tucker, $110,116.16
• Kim Zaccone, $102,523.69
• Matt Koesters, $101,637.80
• Davis Pattee, $94,793.50
• Diana Rauterkus, $94,549.06
• Chad Swanson, $94,189.49
• William Kearney, $92,903.30
• Brian Gubbels, $91,864.30
• Lisa Swanson, $91,172.80
See inside last week’s Harlan News-Advertiser newspaper for a full list of Harlan Community Schools employee earnings.
