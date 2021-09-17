Home / Home

HCS School Board Candidates

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 8:23am admin
Nomination papers submitted Thursday
District 1 -
Al Hazelton
Melissa Cox
District 2 -
Matthew Worthey
Jade Albersten
District 3 -
James Reischl
Seth Piro
Mark Sorfonden
District 4 -
Gregory Bladt
Chris Swensen
District 6 -
Joe D. Herzberg

 

