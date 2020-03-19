HCS school year won’t be extended

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools will not extend its school year to make up instructional days missed during the four-week school closure that began this week, but will make available educational enrichment activities for students in the interim.

The HCS Board of Education this week gave administration the direction to commit to students and staff not having to make up those days at the end of the school year. Should the current four-week closure extend beyond April 13 amidst the nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the board will convene and re-assess the remainder of the school year.

The move follows state legislative action this week. The Iowa House and Senate passed a resolution Monday, March 16 waiving the requirement for Iowa schools to have to reschedule any cancelled days this week through April 12. That announcement came after the governor’s recommendation to close schools in Iowa for four weeks.

“We have big issues, and education is one of them,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson. “Our parents and our clients want to know are we going to make these days up in the summer? (The state waiver) means we do not have to legally, to meet the requirements of the Department of Education.”

Ultimately, it’s the local school board’s decision. Johnson recommended not extending the year and the board concurred.

“On instructional hours, I think we should just commit that as far as these 30 days go, we are not going to make them up in the summer,” she said. “We are where we’re at; we’re in the same boat as everybody else. I think that’s adding stress to what’s already a stressor.”

After the 30 days the district will re-assess. Other options at that time include not only lengthening the year, but possibly lengthening school days or eating into an activity period, should school closures be extended past four weeks.

Online learning

In the meantime, the district is moving ahead with developing educational enrichment opportunities for students during these next few weeks. Already as students left the buildings on Monday this week, teachers worked to provide some take-home opportunities for the short-term.

Staff was back in the buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday solidifying efforts, including high-tech, low-tech and adaptive options of students. More information will be forthcoming.

In general, Iowa can’t mandate students participate in online learning.

“Right now, the language really is this – we can choose to use online learning options, but may not require student participation,” said Johnson. “Our state is saying ‘no,’ they don’t have to participate.”

Nevertheless, board members and administration are encouraging learning development even though school is not in session. Teachers will be instrumental in developing those enrichment activities and corresponding with parents and students via email and other means about what’s available.

Johnson said the district will do its best and hope students take advantage of the opportunities and continue learning. Officials said while other districts may just walk away for 30 days, that’s not the standard adults here want for Harlan Community students.

“I don’t think it’s okay to just walk away,” Johnson said.

The enrichment opportunities may look different for various buildings. High school students, and particularly seniors, may want those lessons to finish before graduation and heading off to college. Middle and high school students may have different options than just lessons, including possible interactive lessons which teachers say are so important to educational learning.

Stay tuned, officials said. It’s a unique and unprecedented time, and most importantly is imperative to follow state and federal guidelines to keep the community safe and healthy.