HCS schools entered lockout as police aided suicidal subject

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools was placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, as local law enforcement aided a suicidal subject with a gun at a home near the intermediate building on 19th St.

Harlan Police report they were called to the Harlan address at approximately 12:30 p.m. and secured the scene. Due to the proximity of the incident to the school, all schools were notified and secured the buildings.