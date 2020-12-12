HCS schools entered lockout as police aided suicidal subject
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools was placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, as local law enforcement aided a suicidal subject with a gun at a home near the intermediate building on 19th St.
Harlan Police report they were called to the Harlan address at approximately 12:30 p.m. and secured the scene. Due to the proximity of the incident to the school, all schools were notified and secured the buildings.
