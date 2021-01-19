HCS sees revenues up, expenditures down
HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District saw an increase in revenues and a decrease in expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year, as outlined in its annual audit conducted by Schroer & Associates, PC.
The HCS Board of Education unanimously approved accepting the audit at its regular board meeting Monday, Jan. 11.
District revenues totaled $20,762,889 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 2.3 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for district operations totaled $20,581,437, a 1.9 percent increase from the prior year.
