HCS students, staff masking up in classrooms
HARLAN – Students and staff in the Harlan Community Schools have begun wearing masks full-time while in the classroom this week to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
In an update to district patrons last week, HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said health experts suggest the next couple of months may prove difficult due to the holidays and the mix of influenza and COVID-19.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95