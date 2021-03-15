HCS superintendent contract approved; $150,000 base salary

HARLAN – Dr. Jennifer Barnett, newly-hired Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools, will be paid a base salary of $150,000 in the first-year of a two-year contract, as approved by the HCS Board of Education Monday, March 8.

Full compensation, including salary, insurance, FICA and IPERS, will total $202,790.31 in year one.

Barnett also has been offered a $5,000 stipend for moving expenses.

The second year of the contract will see a salary fixed by the board not less than the first year.

The board voted unanimously approving the contract.

Insurance benefits will include term life insurance covering her life with a death benefit of $70,000, individual long-term disability insurance coverage, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and family health and dental insurance.

Barnett is awarded 15 days of paid sick leave annually and 20 days of paid vacation per year.

Barnett will start her duties on July 1, 2021.

She currently serves as Executive Director of Targeted Services and Supports for Green Hills Area Education Association (AEA), and has previously served as a Regional Administrator for Green Hills AEA after a 23 year tenure within the Council Bluffs Community School District as Executive Director of Student and Family Services, Principal, Assistant Principal, Guidance Counselor, and Special Education Teacher.