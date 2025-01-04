HCSD Board of Education holds budget and calendar hearings

HARLAN—The Harlan Community School District Board of Education held their regular board meeting along with two hearings, one for the budget and a second for the 2025-26 calendar, March 24.

Board President Greg Bladt called the hearing to order, and a quorum was established with members Jade Albertsen, Greg Bladt, Roger Kenkel, James Reischl, and Pete Sorensen present. Absent members included Al Hazelton and Jennifer Arkfeld. Administrative staff attending included Dr. Jenny Barnett, Bill Mueller, Casey Ring, and Jeff Moser. Media representative Jonathan North was also present.

During the budget public hearing Brian Gubbels, Director of Finance, presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, outlining key financial priorities and planning for the district. Several community members, including Robert Schmitz, Neil Fergusen, Jeff Branstetter, and Duane Reinig, provided feedback and comments on the proposed budget. A second budget hearing will be held before the regular board meeting April 21, 2025 at 5 p.m. The second hearing regarding the calendar was led by Dr. Barnett who presented the 2025-26 school calendar. There were no in-person comments from the public.

Following the public hearings, the regular Harlan Community School District Board of Education meeting was held. Under the Superintendent’s Report, Casey Ring, High School Principal, presented the District Career and Academic Plan (DCAP) report. Jared Klein, Transportation Director, discussed changes to bus routes for the next school year. The district celebrated a $119,070 grant from Open Sci-Ed and was named Non-Profit of the Year by the Shelby County Chamber.

The Board approved the Personnel Report. Catherine Hubbard, HR Director shared that the 25-26 contracts for staff have been distributed to staff. The 2025-2026 AEA Purchasing Cooperative Agreement was approved unanimously. This contract allows the district to purchase food and bulk items at a lower cost.

Additional board approvals included; the 2025-26 school calendar; the 2023-24 audit report; a 28E Joint Sharing Agreement (Special Education Administrative Associate) with AHSTW, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, and Harlan; the Timberline Billing service agreement for medicaid reimbursement; and an E-rate Internet Bid was awarded to HMU.

Following the regular meeting, a closed session was held for the Superintendent Evaluation.

The next Harlan Community School District Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, April 21 at 5 p.m.in the Elementary Library.