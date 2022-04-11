HCSD Board holds public hearing regarding bond

The Harlan Community School District Board of Directors held a pubic hearing Tuesday regarding the proposed issuance of approximately $16 million school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds. They approved the bond.

A comment from the public was issued via email from Mike Anliker. His comments read, “The objection I would like to make is stated in the public notice stated "and to currently refund the outstanding School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2015, dated February 5, 2015. There is nothing about this on the ballot question that was passed at the special election and as such, there should be no money allotted for refunding outstanding bonds. The ballot question specifically said for future improvements. If this measure is passed by the board, I will seek legal counsel to check the legality of this action.”

Board president Jim Reischl read the District and the District’s counsel's response to the comments raised in the hearing. The objection was overruled.

Reischl said the hearing did not involve either question on the ballot — giving authorit to issue general obligation bonds and a question regarding extending the current revenue purpose statement that is in place for the SAVE (state-wide penny sales tax) fund.

“This hearing is part of our overall financing plan which includes the possibility of taking the remaining debt on our primary school and refunding those bonds if this is able to save the district money in its overall financial plan,” he said.

Reischel said the first question was in regards to the general obligation bond and this hearing is in regards to the revenue bond (SAVE) part of the overall financing plan.

“We would have no legal authority to refund a sales tax revenue bond with a general obligation bond. The small portion that is left of the general obligation fund is scheduled for payment in December of 2022.”

Additional information was provided by legal counsel from Ahlers Law Firm.

“As this relates to the General Obligation Bond, we aren’t using the General Obligation Bond proceeds to refund the 2015 Sales Tax Bonds. IA Code 423E.5 (entitled ‘Bonding’) provides: Bonds may be issued to refund outstanding and previously issued bonds under this section.’”

The board also approved the early notification of retirement requests and stipend for middle school assistant jazz band.

The next school board meeting is set for Nov. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the boardroom.