HCSD is impacted by PowerSchool Cybersecurity Breach

HARLAN— Harlan Community School District was one of many schools across the United States and Canada recently involved in a cyberattack of the cloud-based educational software company PowerSchool.

PowerSchool, which provides K-12 software to more than 18,000 schools to support some 60 million students in the United States, confirmed the breach in early January. The California-based company said hackers used compromised credentials to breach its customer support portal, allowing further access to the company’s school information system, PowerSchool SIS, which schools use to manage student records, grades, attendance, and enrollment.

HCSD was notified about the incident involving unauthorized access to certain PowerSchool Student Information Systems (SIS), and PowerSchool confirmed the system was affected, Dr. Jenny Barnett, HCSD Superintendent, said. “The district is working very closely with our PowerSchool representatives, they have been very accommodating. The district does not collect financial or social security information in PowerSchool so this has helped ease our concerns.”

PowerSchool confirmed the following information from HCSD may have been accessed:

·Student names

·Birth dates

· Addresses

· Parent/guardian names/phone numbers

· Medical conditions/allergies (ex: bee allergy, no ibuprofen, etc.)

PowerSchool has assured HCSD there is no evidence of misuse or public dissemination of the

breached data. Additionally, PowerSchool engaged CyberSteward, a professional advisor, who has provided reasonable assurances that the stolen data has been deleted without further replication or dissemination.

“Protecting our data is something we take seriously. With PowerSchool’s help, more information and resources (including credit monitoring or identity protection services, if applicable) will be provided as it becomes available,” correspondence from the school district to parents and guardians said.

The school district received notice from PowerSchool recently stating in the next few weeks, affected users may receive email communications from PowerSchool in regards to identity protection and credit monitoring services. PowerSchool is partnering directly with Experian to offer these services, and will include a phone number to call with any questions.

“We encourage anyone who has questions to call the district office,” Barnett said.