HCSD plans groundbreaking ceremony

HARLAN — The Harlan Community School Board met June 28 to review the second and third phases of bids for the school construction project. They decided to move forward with a bid for the third project, which is a brand-new intermediate school across the street from the high school.

The school was originally built in 1965 and replacing the building felt like the right option as renovating the existing building would be cost-prohibitive due to its age. It will begin with partial demolition of the current building. They will build the new school in the green space, and after it is complete, they will tear down the other half of the building and build a new playground in its place.

The bid came in about seven percent over the original budget, but the board felt as though that was acceptable. The timeline of this project looks like the entire new school will be completed by the spring of 2025. There will be an official groundbreaking ceremony on July 17.

“The good thing about that is we already have an existing school there, so we don’t have to displace the kids while the new school is being built,” Superintendent Dr. Jenny Barnett said. “They can just stay there in the old school until the new one is built, and then we’ll transfer everybody over.”

The board rejected the bids for the second project, which included high school renovations. The board feels that the bids came in significantly over budget due to the lack of available workforce when the board wanted to start the project. They will rebid in the fall with hopes of construction starting in May 2024.

“It puts us back about ten months for the high school renovation, but we’re going to adjust to the bidding schedule and make it more attractive for bidders so that we have more competition, and we’ll get better bids to come in,” Barnett said.

Construction is already underway for the first project, which includes a remodel of the school’s auditorium. This project is estimated to be done by this fall. There will be new seating, upgraded lighting and sound equipment, as well as a facelift of the stage. Along with the upgraded auditorium will be an update to the sprinkler system and roofing replacement.

“​​I’m most looking forward to having up-to-date learning spaces for our students and staff,” Barnett said. “It’s going to be a little uncomfortable here for the next two years for everyone, but we are confident that the benefit will be totally worth the wait.”