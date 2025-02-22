HCSD releases audit report

AREA — Schroer & Associates, P.C. recently released an audit report on the Harlan Community School District.

The report showed the District’s revenues totaled $26,132,616 for the year ended June 30, 2024, a 13.62% increase from the prior year. Expenses for the District operations for the year ended June 30, 2024 totaled $24,176,142, a 15.10% increase from the prior year.

The significant increase in expenses was primarily due to additional school infrastructure costs.

HCSD Superintendent Dr. Jenny Barnett called the report a “fair and accurate picture” of the school district’s financial position.

“There were no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses found in the District’s internal controls. The audit also shows the District complied with all significant laws and regulations. We appreciate Brian Gubbels, School Business Officer, as he does a great job of keeping the school district financially sound,” said Barnett.